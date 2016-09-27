HEALTHCARE:Patients stand in queue for medicines at the Government Fever Hospital as seasonal diseases and fever cases increased in the city on Monday.-Photo: G. Ramakrishna

The number of dengue cases is smaller this season compared to last year, but steadily increasing.

Dengue claimed the life a six-year-old girl on Sunday. The child was diagnosed just 24 hours before death.

According to district health officials, the girl Sameera from Ram Nagar was suffering for about a week and taken to Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

When she was diagnosed with dengue and her condition deteriorated, the child’s parents shifted her to a private hospital in Jubilee Hills where she breathed her last.

The latest dengue death adds to the mystery that has surrounded the illness since its reporting began under the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme in 2010.

The number of reported cases never tallies with the claims of the state.

This year, the state has claimed one dengue death while there have been claims of at least five deaths in Hyderabad and 13 in the State.

As per the admission of State’s hospitals, dengue number is smaller compared to last year but is steadily increasing.

Heavy rains in the city are being blamed for the rise in out-patient visits to hospitals.

According to Superintendent of Fever Hospital K Shankar, around 77 cases of lab-confirmed dengue cases have been reported at the hospital.

“More suspected cases came in on Monday but have to be confirmed through lab test,” Dr. Shankar said.

Dengue virus is spread by female Aedes aegypti species of mosquitoes that mainly bites before sunset. According to NVBDCP, 907 people tested positive this year as on September 18. Over half have were treated at Fever Hospital where no deaths have been reported in the past few years.

That number is likely to be higher as not all private hospitals diligently report dengue cases. Private practitioners confided that several hospitals are treating the infection in their wards.

In most cases of infection, Dengue is mild but in severe cases, it can cause internal bleeding, also called Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever which can lead to death.