A six-year old girl was critically injured in a car accident while she was crossing the road along with her mother at Peddamberpet under the Hayathnagar police stations limits on Sunday night. Sanjana, who is still unconscious, received multiple injuries on her body including her head, while her mother was hurt on her rib cage.

According to the Hayathnagar police, the accident took place between 9.30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Peddamberpet junction. Sanjana and her mother Sri Devi (30) were crossing the road from Kamala Nagar when a Santro car bearing the number AP29N5799 and being driven by Venkata Ramana hit them. When asked if the driver was drunk, officials said that it was yet to be ascertained, as there were indications that they may have been drunk.

“Some used glasses were found in the car, but no alcohol was found. Venkata Ramana was coming along with two of his friends in the car after visiting a plot,” said an official. They were coming to Hyderabad from Nalgonda district, he added. After the accident, Venkata Ramana himself took Sanjana and her mother to the hospital. The six-year old is currently admitted at Kamnineni hospital, nearby, he added.

The official informed that Sanjana suffered a head injury and that a femur bone was also broken. “Her condition is critical. She is still unconscious,” he added. After a Venkata Ramana was taken into custody by the police, a case was registered under section 338 of the IPC.