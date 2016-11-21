A Sub-Inspector’s son was arrested by the Shamshabad police for beating a truck driver with a stick after he rammed his car into the former’s heavy vehicle on Saturday.

P. Sravan Kumar rammed the truck while returning to the city from Gadwal when the driver made a sudden turn to the right, said an official from the Shamshabad police station.

According to the official, Sravan Kumar hit Azim, the truck driver, with what is believed to be a lathi used by the police.

“We don’t know how he got the lathi. Sravan’s father works as an SI in a district. He has been arrested and sent for remand,” stated the official.

The accused is a software company employee who works abroad. He has been booked under section 324 of the IPC.

Thirteen held

for gambling

Thirteen persons were arrested by the Rachakonda police’s Special Operations Team (SOT) on Sunday for gambling.

The incident took place at Netajinagar under the Saroornagar police station limits. Out of the Rs.2.35 lakhs which was seized, officials found three Rs.2,000 denomination notes.