Olympian silver medallist P.V. Sindhu called on South Central Railway general manager Ravindra Gupta at Rail Nilayam here on Thursday.

Ms. Sindhu was accompanied by her parents, assistant sports officer, SCR, P.V. Ramana, and P. Vijaya, a former employee of the Zone.

Praising Ms. Sindhu for her impressive performance, Mr. Gupta said the nation was proud of her, and expressed his confidence that she would bring many more laurels to the country. SCR was particularly proud that she hailed from a railway family, he said.

Satti Geetha, international athlete hailing from the ranks of SCR and the recipient of Dhyanchand lifetime achievement award-2016, also called on the general manager.