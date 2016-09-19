The GHMC and Water Board have decided to remove the shutters of the Sewage Treatment Plant at the Khairtabad flyover in order to facilitate more discharge of water to the Hussainsagar Lake whenever there is heavy rain.

The shutters have been put up to stop water coming from one of the main storm water drain - Balkapur nala, from joining the lake without any treatment, and from then on toward the Hussainsagar surplus or Ashoknagar nalas. However, Friday’s downpour and flooding on the Raj Bhavan road and environs including Khairatabad, Somajiguda, etc., put many commuters and citizens to much inconvenience forcing the civic authorities to search for solutions to arrest inundation in the areas. GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, Water Board MD M. Dana Kishore, Addl CP Traffic Jitender and other senior officials traversed the drain late on Saturday night and felt that removing the shutters during the current monsoon to allow excess flows to freely go to the Hussainagar Lake was ideal along with continuously removing the accumulated plastic and other garbage at the site. This was allowing the water to remain stagnant on the main road and the adjoining housing localities, it was deduced.

Choked

About 10 workers were manually removing the plastic and other garbage at the shutters.

Repairs to the shutters could be carried out after the monsoon. GHMC chief engineer Subash Singh, HMWSSB Director Rameshwar Rao and others participated.