TJAC petitions State Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in safeguarding welfare of people

State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Saturday sought report from Telangana Chief Secretary on deaths due to outbreak of vector-borne diseases reported in the State following a petition filed by Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC).

The Commission asked the CS to respond to the petition filed by TJAC, led by its chairman M. Kodandaram, by November 18. The petitioner requested the Commission to monitor the steps being taken by the Government to contain water-borne diseases — especially dengue currently affecting several people — and the assistance being extended to the patients. “The Commission would take a decision on the matter after receiving and reviewing the report to be presented by the Government,” Prof M. Kodandaram said.

TJAC pointed out in the petition that 22 persons died of dengue in Ravinuthala and other places of Bonakal mandal of Khammam district alone so far this year. A study by TJAC’s Khammam unit suggested that unhygienic conditions and poor sanitation had created breeding grounds for mosquitoes in the area.

Systems not in place

“Appropriate systems were not in place in the district to diagnose vector-borne diseases especially dengue and this delay in diagnosis had aggravated the conditions of the patients,” the TJAC chairman said. He felt that early and proper diagnosis would have saved some lives.

The Union Government had a manual on how to stem such diseases. It had details of the responsibilities of State governments and action plans to be adopted. Mr. Kodandaram contended that preventive methods were not being followed by the State Government.

Through the petition, the TJAC urged the Commission to direct the State Government to constitute of an independent committee of experts to examine the situation and suggest remedial measures. It also demanded that ex-gratia be paid to the families of the persons who died of dengue. Diagnosis kits should be made available in all primary health centres and affected persons must be rushed to hospitals for better treatment, the TJAC said. It urged the Government to supply mosquito nets to people.

TJAC appealed to the Commission to seek a report from the Government on the matter.