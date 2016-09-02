No taking it easy::Students of Kasturba Women’s College, Secunderabad, at an awareness programme organised recently by the ‘She Teams’.– File photo

About 100 teams work round the clock in the city ensuring the safety of women

She Teams, constituted to curb the menace of harassment of girls and women in public places, have received appreciation and positive feedback from various sections of people.

Commissioner of Police M. Mahendar Reddy said that about 100 She Teams are working in the city, which move round the clock to ensure safety of women.

After the introduction of the teams in October 2014 in the city first, and later across the State, over 2,200 complaints had been received. The department also launched a short film on Thursday directed by Jay Bharath, musician K. Ramachary of Little Musician Academy, and actor Vamshi to be shown in theatres, multiplexes and television channels to create more awareness on She Teams and women’s safety.

A significant reduction in the harassment of women in public places was noticed as the teams served as a deterrent to the offenders, he said.

The department has now decided to screen short films, movie slides, folk songs and distribute pamphlets, display banners, besides playing audio recordings at traffic junctions to spread the message on how to respect women and how to approach She Teams in case of any problem.

After the ‘She Teams’ were pressed into service several people were caught red-handed and jailed, and cases, including under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013, were booked. According to a release, 712 persons were caught red-handed while on patrol, and of them, 510 offenders were majors, and the rest were minors. Among the complaints, 378 were direct complaints, rest were through email, Facebook, WhatsApp and phone and Mobile Apps.

Volunteers from all age groups, reformed accused, NGOs, eminent persons have been working with the police department to transform the programme of ‘She Teams’ into a people’s movement.