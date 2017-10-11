Hyderabad

Sharjah woos tourists

Senior executive in Overseas Promotions Department of Government of Sharjah Khalid Waleed Al Mansoori (white dress), at a press conference in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

more-in

Sharjah Tourism Board organises road show

The Sharjah Tourism Board’s roadshow reached Hyderabad on Tuesday as part of its four-city tour. “We have 365 sunny days. From leisure to shopping to adventure we have everything in one place,” said Khalid Waleed Al Mansoori of Sharjah speaking to a clutch of travel and tour operators from the city.

The Sharjah Tourism Board showed the glitzy side of the emirate which has direct flights from 13 Indian cities with a film that captured the varied aspects of the land.

“We want to promote Sharjah as a cultural and education destination for Indian travellers. Sharjah has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, culture and commerce and it is imperative that the scope of engagement between both the countries should now be taken to the next level,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa Naiken of Sharjan Tourism Authority in a statement.

Post a Comment
More In Hyderabad
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2017 7:40:35 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sharjah-woos-tourists/article19841047.ece

© The Hindu