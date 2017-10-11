Sharjah woos tourists

more-in

The Sharjah Tourism Board’s roadshow reached Hyderabad on Tuesday as part of its four-city tour. “We have 365 sunny days. From leisure to shopping to adventure we have everything in one place,” said Khalid Waleed Al Mansoori of Sharjah speaking to a clutch of travel and tour operators from the city.

The Sharjah Tourism Board showed the glitzy side of the emirate which has direct flights from 13 Indian cities with a film that captured the varied aspects of the land.

“We want to promote Sharjah as a cultural and education destination for Indian travellers. Sharjah has a lot to offer in terms of tourism, culture and commerce and it is imperative that the scope of engagement between both the countries should now be taken to the next level,” said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa Naiken of Sharjan Tourism Authority in a statement.