The camaraderie between the farmers is helping them tide over the difficult situation at the Rythu Bazaars. Due to acute shortage of loose change, the sellers have come to an understanding that each one will help the other with the required amount. The money owed in the end is noted with a flexibility of returning it whenever it is possible.

“We are facing a severe shortage of loose change and coins. Since I did not have Rs 10 notes, I borrowed it from another seller. I had coins and gave it to another seller who required it. Even then, we sometimes run out of change. This is affecting the business in a big way,” said P. Kamala of Shamshabad mandal.

Few agents and traders have devised new ways of making more money. Some vegetable sellers in connivance with agents are accepting the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 only if they buy the stock worth the entire money. However, the stock sold is only worth 90 per cent of the cash paid, complained a farmer who has been selling tomatoes for years at the market.