In a significant development, the State government on Thursday effected transfer of several IPS officers, including that of IGP Intelligence B. Shivadhar Reddy, to a not-so-important post. V. Naveen Chand, presently Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, has been made the new Intelligence IGP.

Mr. Shivadhar Reddy, on transfer, has been posted as IGP Personnel in the office of the DGP, replacing Sandeep Shandilya, who has been shifted as the new Commissioner of Cyberabad.

Among other changes made in the police administration include moving T. Prabhakar Rao, DIG of Police, Warangal Range, as DIG Intelligence in place of N. Siva Shankar Reddy, who has been posted as DIG of Police CID. Mr. Siva Shankar Reddy replaces C. Ravi Varma, who has been posted as DIG of Police, Warangal Range.

Similarly, K. Ramesh Naidu, Superintendent of Police, CID, has been transferred and posted as DCP Traffic in the Rachakonda Commissionerate of Police. Mr. Naveen Chand was Commissioner for just over two months before his shift.