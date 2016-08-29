Google might be a number one resource for information now, but the second best and authentic information can be found only in libraries and we have to make an effort to manage this important source.

This was one of the key takeaways at a national seminar on digital management of library resources at University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

Collaborative, disruptive approach

“Every year, libraries around the world are spending about $40 billion to make content available to people and on the other hand, online resources are proving to be free but disruptive. We need a mix of collaborative and disruptive approach to make information available to people,” said N.V. Satyanarayana, one of the key speakers at the seminar.

“Libraries are buying and re-buying the content and it is because of the absence of resource management. The government is taking many initiatives to bolster libraries but where we are failing leading to decline of public libraries. We can no longer see libraries as just repositories of books. We have to see them as places where knowledge can be spread. It can be a place for collecting, conversing and communicating,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.

“The concept of copyright, digital rights, buying and lending everything is changing because of the digital media,” he added. “In this age, there is no need to go to a library. You can access books from anywhere. But we should learn to respect librarians, libraries and books. We don’t have a sense of history that’s why our libraries are barely functional. We should upgrade our libraries,” said Vipin Srivastava, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UoH, who presided over the proceedings of the first day.