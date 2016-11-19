Governor of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Ch. Vidyasagar Rao interacting with the delegates of a national seminar held at NIRD camp on the suburbs of Hyderabad on Friday.— Photo Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao favoured self-governance of tribal communities to safeguard their right to access and manage the community’s own resources.

This will lead to good governance in tribal areas, he said after inaugurating in the two-day national seminar on “Governance, resources and livelihoods of Adivasis in India: Implementation of PESA and FRA” at National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (NIRD&PR) here.

Mr. Rao said that for tribal communities, PESA and Forest Rights Act (FRA) assume immense importance in the context of historical denial of access to forests, displacement, alienation of land and the denial of acceptance to local governance systems. “State legislations remained out of line with the letter and spirit of Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996,” he said.

Governor’s role

Explaining the situation in Maharashtra, he said steps were taken by the institution of the Governor to ensure the effective implementation of Forests Rights Act (FRA) and PESA and for general welfare of tribal communities. “I have mandated that at least five percent of Tribal sub-plan funds should be given directly to gram panchayats and gram sabhas in Maharashtra”.

The local State legislations with regard to minor forest produce have been amended to ensure that all minor forest produce, including bamboo and Tendu, now belong to gram sabhas. “Hundreds of gram sabhas have started exercising their rights over bamboo and Tendu and earning income ranging from Rs.10 lakh to about Rs.70 to Rs.80 lakh,” he added.

Tevita G. Boseiwaqa Taginavulau, Director-General, Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific (CIRDAP), said that there is lack of harmonisation between tribal cultural practices and laws. He also said that there is a need to come back to the basic values of honesty and good governance. Director General-NIRD and PR, W.R. Reddy, spoke on the importance of PESA and FRA Acts.