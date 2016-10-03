Tension prevailed at Narayanguda when a person whipped out his .32 revolver owing to a property dispute with two acquaintances, while one of them trying to snatch the weapon from him. However, no rounds were fired. .

According to Kamalhasan Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), central zone, Deepak Rao and two others named Anand Rao and Srinivas Reddy together had purchased a plot of 3,000 square yards at Shaikpet village, investing Rs.1.3 crore in it in 2008. However, the land was claimed by the Hyderabad Development Metropolitan Authority.

The trio, who bought the land in the name of different people, decided to sell it. However, the plot was unmarked, due to which a dispute arose among the three. Anand Rao wanted a partition deed, and from the couple of days had been asking Deepak Rao to meet him for a settlement. Deepak, along with one Murthy, in whose name the land has been registered, met Anand on Sunday evening.

Anand brought a settlement deed along with him, and asked Deepak to sign it. The latter however did not agree to sign it without consulting his lawyer. A scuffle ensued outside the meeting place.

Deepak whipped out his revolver, which Anand tried to snatch from him.

Anand, Deepak and Murthy were taken into custody