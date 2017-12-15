SCs and STs will teach TRS a lesson, says Uttam Kumar

Poll prediction: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Uttam Kumar Reddy at a meeting organised as part of the Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said unfulfilled promises of three-acre land to dalit families and 12% reservation to Scheduled Tribes were bound to backfire and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) will not win even a single seat in the reserved constituencies in the 2019 elections.

Mr. Reddy said the SCs and STs fell for the false promises made by the TRS and they were ready to teach a lesson to the party in the next elections. He was speaking at the Leadership Development Mission in Reserved Constituencies (LDMRC) meeting here on Thursday. He predicted that the Congress would win all the 31 reserved constituencies.

In 2014 elections, Congress had won only six out of 27 seats that it contested including 4 out of 19 SC reserved seats and two of the 12 ST reserved seats. He said that by December 31 formation of mandal-level committees would be completed in all 31 reserved seats. Similar leadership development programme would be implemented in remaining 88 Assembly constituencies.

Mr. Reddy asked the party workers to make effective use of social media to take party’s message to people. The TPCC was forming 50,000 WhatsApp Groups to strengthen its communication to expose Government’s failures to deliver on promises, inefficiency and corruption. “People are unhappy with the performance of KCR Government and we just need to enlighten them with relevant facts and figures.”

Party Telangana In-charge Secretary R.C. Khuntia said that the constitution of booth-level committees would be completed on priority basis and all workers would be trained to take party’s message to the people in an effective manner.

AICC Secretary Madhu Yashki Goud said the TRS was trying to lure Backward Classes with false promises but they would not fall in the trap.

He said that several TRS leaders were in touch with Congress seeing KCR’s deceitful nature.