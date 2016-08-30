TDP-TS senior leaders and cadre led by its president L. Ramana and working president A. Revanth Reddy took out a rally

The Telugu Desam Party Telangana State unit has demanded that the State Government cancel the agreements it entered into with neighbouring Maharashtra State relating to projects across Godavari stating that they were detrimental to the interests of the State.

The terms of the agreements were loaded in favour of Maharashtra in that they would confer 20 per cent share of Chanaka Korata project to the neighbouring State while the reduction of height of Tummidihatti project would entail huge burden on the State ex-chequer in the form of operation of lifts to pump water. TDP-TS senior leaders and cadre led by its president L. Ramana and working president A. Revanth Reddy took out a rally from the NTR Trust Bhavan, the party’s headquarters, to Jala Soudha on Monday.

The rally culminated into a dharna in front of the Engineer-in-Chief’s office at Jala Soudha where slogans were raised against the TRS Government’s decision to enter into agreements that were harmful to the State. The agitating leaders were later arrested by the police and moved to Goshamahal police station. Mr. Revanth Reddy alleged that the agreements with Maharashtra would force the State to bear an additional expenditure of Rs. 50,000 crore on the Pranahita-Kaleswaram project and this would be in addition to the expenditure on power to operate the lift irrigation schemes. The additional expenditure could be avoided if the Government implemented the experts’ recommendation and maintained the height of the Tummidihatti project at 152 metres. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao should not stand on prestige and instead take steps to review the agreements protecting the larger interests of the State.

The TDP-TS was firm on creating awareness among the people on the adverse impact the agreements with Maharashtra would have on the State. It would seek legal recourse, if need be, to ensure that the agreements were cancelled. Taking objections to the unilateral manner in which the Government was going ahead with the agreements, he dared the Chief Minister to come for an open debate if he was committed to the State’s interests.