The South Central Railway will be running six special trains to Patna. Train No. 02793 Secunderabad-Patna special will depart Secunderabad at 8:35 a.m. on October 28 and November 11 and arrive at Patna at 16.10 hrs on Saturdays. In the return direction, Train No. 02794 Patna - Secunderabad special will depart Patna at 12:45 p.m. on October 30 and November 13 and arrive in Secunderabad at 22.20 hrs on Mondays. En route, these special trains will stop at Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna and Manikpur stations

Takes charge

P. K. Sangewar has taken charge as Controller of Stores, SCR. He belongs to the Indian Railways Stores Service, 1981 batch of Civil Services.

Before taking over charge of the new assignment, he served as Controller of Stores, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelhanka, Banglore.