The South Central Railway (SCR) will run 16 special trains between Hyderabad and Kochuveli (Train No. 07115), on leaving Hyderabad on September 8, 15, 22, 29 & October 5, 12, 19 & 26 at 9 p.m. and arriving at the destination at 3.20 a.m.

In the return direction, Train No. 07116 Kochuveli-Hyderabad special train will depart Kochuveli at 8.15 p.m. on September 10, 17, 24, 31 and October 7, 14, 21 & 28 and arrive here at 3.30 a.m.

Enroute these special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati, Chittoor, Katpadi, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palghat, Ottapalem, Trisur, Aluva, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Kayankulam and Kollam stations in both directions.