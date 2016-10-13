: South Central Railway will run 14 specials between Tirupati and H.S. Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali festival/winter season.

Accordingly, No. 07608 will depart Tirupati at 3.45 p.m. on October 19 and 26 and November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, to reach H.S. Nanded at 11.30 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, No. 07607 will leave at 6.45 p.m. on October 18 and 25 and November 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 to reach Tirupati at 2 p.m. the next day. En route, they will stop at Renigunta, Srikalahasti, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijaywada, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Dharmabad, Mudkhed.