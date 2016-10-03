Leading from the front:SCR General Manager and others participating in ‘Swachh Rail - Swachh Bharat Run’at Necklace Road Station on Sunday.- Photo: K.V.S. Giri

The South Central Railway organised a ‘Swachh Rail – Swachh Bharat Run’ at the Necklace Road Railway Station on Sunday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also to commemorate the zone’s golden jubilee. SCR GM Ravindra Gupta administered the cleanliness pledge and urged rail users to join hands with the Railways in making the mission a success and spelt out plans to enhance cleanliness on board trains and at stations. The event was also conducted at Kacheguda and other major railway stations, including the MMTS stations, led by senior railway officials deputed for each of the stations, a press release said.

