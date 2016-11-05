We have taken legal opinion on SC judgment from Additional AG: Kadiam

The State government would soon set up fee regulatory committees in all the districts for schools on the lines of similar committees set up for professional colleges.

This was disclosed to a delegation of the Hyderabad School Parents’ Association (HPSA) by Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari when it met him to appraise him of the violation of government orders by several schools. Mr. Srihari said that the government has taken legal opinion on the Supreme Court judgment from the Additional Advocate General who opined that school fees can also be regulated like the fees of the professional colleges. A notification would soon be issued in this regard, representatives of the HPSA said. The HPSA members informed the Minister that several schools have already started admissions for the academic year 2017-18 and were continuing to collect a huge sum as one-time fee contrary to the government’s assertion in court that schools were following the norm of maximum limit of Rs. 5,000 as one-time fee.

They also submitted proof of collection of one-time fee beyond Rs. 5,000 in some of the schools in the city and demanded immediate action against them. They also pointed out that schools were not even displaying the fee structure. Ramesh Chennamaneni, MLA from Vemulawada, was also present.