Unexplained blaze:Fortunately no student was in the bus when it caught fire at Manikonda on Friday.-Photo: By Arrangement

A school bus caught fire at Manikonda on Friday morning. The bus belongs to Mount Litera school. It was a case of accidental fire. The entire bus was gutted, said a police official from Raidurgam police station. No one was injured as the bus was empty, he added.

Inter student ends life

A 17-year old intermediate student from the Sri Chaitanya IIT College committed suicide in her hostel room on Friday afternoon. The deceased, Anvita Sivashanker Reddy, a native of Mahabubnagar, was staying at a hostel in L. B. Nagar. She went to her room during lunch break around 2 p.m., and did not return for a long time, after which the caretaker of the floor found her hanging, said the L. B. Nagar police.

Student missing

An 18-year old student was reported missing from her house on August 24 at the Kamatipura police station. Md. Abdul Basith, father of Sana Tahseen, lodged a complaint with the police stating that his daughter left their house at Osmanbagh on the morning of August 23 and was not found after that.

No to crackers

The city police on Friday prohibited the bursting of crackers from September 5 to 16 in view of the upcoming Ganesh festival next month. An order to that effect was passed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner M. Mahender Reddy. Similarly, with regard to the same festival, Mr. Reddy also passed another order prohibiting the forcible collection of ‘Chanda’ or monetary funds from people.