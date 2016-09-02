Cab aggregator Uber has joined hands with Telangana’s Backward Classes Welfare Corporation and Tribal Welfare Corporation for a scheme to provide financial assistance to Backward Classes and ST communities to help them become fulltime commercial drivers under the Driver cum Owner (DCO) scheme.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.