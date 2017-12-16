Hyderabad

SCCL to fund LED village street lights

₹2 crore sanctioned for lighting in 13 gram panchayats

The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has come forward to spend ₹2 crore towards the installation of LED street lights in as many as 13 gram panchayats in Sujathanagar and Chunchupalli mandals in Kothagudem constituency under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure.

The SCCL has granted administrative sanction for ₹2 crore and entrusted the task of erection of around 7031 LED street lights in the two mandals to the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), according to SCCL sources.

In a statement, Kothagudem MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao thanked the management of the State-owned SCCL for sanctioning funds. for sanctioning funds towards extending LED street lighting to more villages in the constituency.

The MLA urged the district administration to ensure expeditious installation of the LED street lights.

