Satavadhanam, a test of one’s literary acumen

Bakka chikkina vadi vallane badhalanniyu teerura (all problems can be resolved by a lean man).

This is not a political satire in defence of someone, but a literary question raised by a pruchhaka at Satavadhanam on the second day of World Telugu Conference at Telangana Saraswatha Parishad. The Avadhani on the occasion was G.M. Rama Sarma, retired principal of Government Degree College, Siddipet.

He handled over a score pruchhakas at the packed auditorium at Boggulkunta. The morning session of Satavadhanam consisted of Dattapadi where four words were given to the Avadhani to complete them in the form of a poem. The afternoon session on Samasya poornam saw the pruchhakas, comprising scholars and poets, vying with each other as they asked the Avadhani to give replies to their questions in a poetic manner.

But Mr. Sarma spelt out only the first stanza in the first round and reserved the remaining stanzas for the end as per the rules of the literary feat. To the question about bakka chikkina..., Mr. Sharma sought a supplementary question which the questioner obliged. He, however, had no objection to reply when a scholar asked lalina prapancha Telugu sabhalaku vachhina varu moorkhule.

The session was attended by Sahitya Akademi Chairman Nandini Sidda Reddy and popular Avadhani Madugula Naga Phani Sarma. Both of them showered praise on Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for conceiving the conference.

Hidden talent

Mr. Sidda Reddy said the conference helped dig out hidden talent in Telugu literature in Telangana region.

He referred to Eega Buchhidas who wrote keertans on Laxmi Narasimha Swamy, but was not known outside the villages surrounding Yadagirigutta where the shrine of the deity was located.

He recalled that social historian Suravaram Pratap Reddy had brought out a collection of poems -- Golconda Kavula Sanchika -- written by 350 Telangana poets.