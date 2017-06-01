Tarani Prasad Mishra, a sand artist, giving finishing touches to the sand sculpture of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana State Martyr’s Memorial and Telangana Talli statue, ahead of June Two, the Telangana State Formation Day, at Hussainsagar Lake in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo G. Ramakrishna | Photo Credit: G_RAMAKRISHNA

A sand sculpture on the Tank Bund? Yes. For the next one week, visitors can check out a sand sculpture depicting Martyrs’ Memorial, Telangana Talli and K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the road opposite NTR Garden.

“I was asked to do a sand sculpture for Telangana Formation Day and the best way to represent it, I felt was the Martyrs’ Memorial and Telangana Talli. I gave the proposal and the Mayor accepted it,” said Tarini Prasad Mishra, the sand artist from Srikakulam who has been drafted for the project. “We brought in two tractor loads of river sand for this. By tomorrow we will create a gallery kind of space for people to watch it. The sculpture will be kept for one week,” Mr. Mishra added.