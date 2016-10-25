Friendly feature:Senior vice-president of Samsung India Electronics Asim Warsi at the launch of the new version of “My Galaxy application with Samsung Z3” smartphone in Hyderabad on Monday.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

A new version of the My Galaxy application, exclusively for users in the country, providing access to entertainment and a host of services, has been launched by mobile phone maker Samsung.

“The new My Galaxy has been developed keeping in mind the Indian consumers and their smartphone usage habits,” senior vice president of Samsung India Electronics Asim Warsi said at the launch in Hyderabad on Monday.

He also unveiled Galaxy OnNxt, the new smartphone from the Samsung stable with a 5.5 inch full HD screen, 3GB RAM, 32 GB memory powered by octa core processor and a 3300 mAH battery.

One of the features of the phone, he said, is the S Power Planning to manage the battery use better.

The new version of My Galaxy App, he said, is available for free via an update on all Samsung Galaxy smartphones with android versions which are Jellybean and above.

The app can also be downloaded from Google Play Store. The video section offers over 42,000 hours of content, with a three month free premium subscription available only to Samsung My Galaxy members.

The new version provides quick access to services such as cabs, movies, recharge and bill payment, food ordering, travel, hyper local deals and Samsung Care.