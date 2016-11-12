General Manager South Central Railway Ravindra Gupta on Friday advised personnel of the engineering department to take all precautions in maintenance of tracks during winter.

At a ‘Mid-Term Review’ conference of the engineering department, he complimented them for maintaining the track in good condition and for their timely alertness during unusual situations. However, he instructed them to carefully rail fractures and weld failures and take steps to rectify these problems without loss of time.

Mr. Gupta wanted the engineers to incorporate Crash Barriers in the design of Road Over Bridges as a part of providing safety. He underscored the need for providing good working conditions to the workforce by providing required equipment like a proper uniform, retro-reflective jackets and the like to trackmen, gangemen and level-crossing gatemen.

The General Manager advised officials to take all precautions and monitor the flood situations on real time basis by properly coordinating with State Government departments.