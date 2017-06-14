Ryots told to take crop insurance cover

more-in

The District Agriculture Department urged farmers to get insurance coverage for their crops under the Pradhan Manthri Fazal Bheema Yojana (PMFBY). The PMFBY insurance coverage is applicable for paddy, maize and cotton crops for the farmers who avail bank loans and others also.

The farmers have to pay a premium of ₹500 per acre for maize for getting insurance coverage of ₹25,000 per acre and premium of ₹ 580 per acre for paddy crop for insurance coverage of ₹ 29,000 per acre. Premium for cotton is ₹1650 per acre for insurance coverage of ₹33,000 per acre. The last date for payment of premium amount for cotton crop is July 15 and for the maize crop August 31 and paddy crop July 31. The farmers were asked to approach the mandal agricultural officers and the Cholamandalam insurance agents, according to an official release here on Tuesday.