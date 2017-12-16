Ryots allow Kondapochamma work to begin in Mamidyala

more-in

Collector P. Venkataram Reddy’s initiative to clear the apprehensions in the minds of the land oustees about the proposed construction of double bedroom houses for them has paid off. The farmers of Mamidyala have withdrawn their agitation and are cooperating with the contractor by allowing to take up work in the village on Friday and no farmer has raised any objection.

Mamidyala was one of the three villages that would get submerged under Kondapochamma project in Mulugu mandal. Though the farmer had already sold the lands to the government for a price offered by the government — ₹ 12 lakh per acre — the price for their existing houses was not yet fixed. The farmers had prevented the officials from conducting a survey as they demanded implementation of the promise of double bedroom houses made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Following the protests by the farmers, Mr. Venkataram Reddy visited Tuniki Bollaram in Mulugu mandal and finalised the place for the construction of houses for the land oustess of these three villages.

On the next day Joint Collector Padmakar and Revenue Divisional Officer Vijayender Reddy visited the place and had work begin with clearing of undergrowth. This created confidence among the villagers that the government would keep its word.

Further, the contractor reportedly offered to pay compensation for the standing crop being lost by the farmers and some of them even received the payment.

“The move has given raised the confidence in the government among the villagers and they are hoping that the administration would fulfil the promises made by the Chief Minister. That is why we are silent now. However, we will not remain silent if the authorities fail to do implement the promises,” said a villager on condition of anonymity.