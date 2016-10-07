After bifurcation of the State, Right to Information (RTI) queries filed in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen a drop, according to the State Information Commission. However, the number of appeals have increased by one per cent.

Speaking at the inauguration of RTI Week Chief Information Commissioner V Venkateswarlu said in 2015 there was a six per cent drop in the number of cases filed. While in 2014 a total of 1.72 lakh applications were filed in 2015 the figure dropped to 1.62 lakh.

This is contrary to the earlier trend starting 2006 where there was a steady increase in the percentage of applications.

However, as a tool to serve public good, RTI has been put to judicious use, Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

Pro-active approach

The Commission has also been proactive in disposing off appeals. In 2015 the Commission managed to dispose 83.89 per cent of cases. So far in 2016, CIC disposed 75.49 per cent of appeals that came before it. In 2015 out of a total of 52,614 appeals 44,140 were disposed. And in 2016 the number of disposals is 30,301 out of 40,140.

Beneficial to society

“RTI when put to the right use is beneficial for society. A very small percentage of people misuse it,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

Speaking to a full audience of RTI activists and officials Finance Minister Etala Rajender said, “Telangana is a fledgling State but the government has been proactive in implementing RTI. Even in the future the government will ensure that the power of knowledge reaches its people”.

‘Blackmailing tactics’

The police department in the State swore to uphold the spirit of RTI.

Director General of Police, Anurag Sharma said all information sought for public good are encouraged by the police.

“RTI allows correct documentation and it has helped several people in the past to get justice before courts,” he said. Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Mahender Reddy said just two per cent of people who seek information under RTI use it to blackmail others.

“A large majority use RTI to seek information from government sources frequently. RTI is part of good governance,” he said.

RTI Week is observed to increase the reach of the Act among people.

