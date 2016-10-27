First, the young activist who raised questions about the mistakes of leaders was attacked. Now, even the sole witness to the attack on RTI activist P.M. Sai Prasad is being threatened through abusive text messages and phone calls.

Interestingly, till now the Alwal police of Rachakonda police commissionerate couldn’t make any progress in the case of attack on Mr. Prasad. The police couldn’t even identify the person sending the abusive messages and making threatening calls.

An engineering graduate and pursuing L.L.B. course, the RTI activist from Alwal was attacked allegedly by a gang of more than 10 persons, including TRS leader Nakka Prabhakar Goud, near local Sruthi bar on October 4. The TRS leader’s associates too lodged a complaint against the RTI activists resulting in registration of a counter case against him.

“Mr. Prabhakar bore grudge against me since I approached CBI and CCLA seeking action against him for securing bank loans, allegedly mortgaging government land,” the youngster said. He maintained that the former legislator and his driver picked up an argument without any provocation on seeing him on October 14.

The duo left the place and returned within a few minutes with a gang. All of them allegedly beat up Mr. Prasad. “When I went to the police station, they too turned up filing a counter complaint against me. They threatened me even in the presence of the Inspector,” the RTI activist charged.

“As per the procedures, notices were issued to both the parties in the two cases relating to attacks. We’ll record their statements and then proceed further,” Alwal Inspector T. Anand Reddy said. He maintained that no video footage of the two alleged attacks could be secured. Though there were video cameras at Indira Gandhi junction, a few yards away from the clash spot, it couldn’t capture the clash because of distance.

Mr. Nakka Prabhakar Goud could not be reached on his mobile phone.

While investigation into both the cases was ‘in progress’, the RTI activist’s friends started getting threatening phone calls. Parents of some of Prasad’s friends too got phone calls, telling them not to allow their wards to move with him.

While most of those who received threat calls started avoiding Mr. Prasad, one stood firm. P. Nagender Reddy, along with Mr. Prasad, went to Alwal police station and orally complained about the threat calls.