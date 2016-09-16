A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C. V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice G. Shyam Prasad declared that the drivers of road transport corporation (RTC) of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states are entitled for benefits under the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act 1995 Act meant for giving alternative employment to disabled employees.

The bench was dismissing the appeals filed by the RTC. The RTC management had complained that the single judges have been granting benefits under Section 47 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act 1995. Under Section 47 if an employee is declared to be not fit to hold the post he is serving due to disability he shall be given another post with same salary.

The corporation argued that the rules provide for compensation payable when drivers are disabled and they cannot seek benefits under the 1995 Act.

The Corporation argued that only persons whose disability was covered under Section 2 (i) of the Act could get alternative employment.

The Division Bench of the High Court ruled in favour of RTC drivers of Telangana and AP declaring that “the law is well-settled that there cannot be estoppel against statute. If the Corporations are extending the benefits of Section 47 of the Act only to those drivers who suffered disabilities enumerated under Section 2(i) of the Act and denying the same benefit to other disabled drivers only for the reason that they suffered disabilities other than those included in Section 2(i), the latter category of drivers are deprived of their fundamental right to equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.”