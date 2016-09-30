Thieves decamped with Rs. 3 lakh from a car after breaking one of its front window glass on Wednesday near the Shamirpet Police Station. Krishna Reddy had come to the Police Station with cash for some work and parked the car in an open space nearby, said police officials.

According to the Shamirpet police, Mr. Reddy, a resident of Babaguda had withdrawn Rs. 2 lakh from a bank and taken another Rs. 1 lakh from his friend. He kept the money in his Toyota Innova car and went into the station.

The thieves broke open the glass of left side front door, said an official.

A case was registered under section 379 of the IPC.