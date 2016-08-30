The Telangana government has renewed its efforts to computerise the health infrastructure of the State to determine disease burden.
Health Minister Dr. C. Laxma Reddy on Monday said Rs. 4.68 crore will be spent for 936 computers in government hospitals including PHCs, CHCs, area and district hospitals. Dr. Reddy added that computerisation is being done to understand burden of various diseases.
