HYDERABAD, October 25, 2016
Rs 285 crore for Musi modernisation project

: The Telangana government would soon take up modernisation of Musi irrigation project with an estimated cost of Rs.285 crore so that entire water that is available in its catchment area is utilised in Nalgonda district, without letting it flow into Krishna river, according to Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao.

Making the announcement at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district on Monday, he said that the modernisation works would be taken up in the coming summer season and completed on a war-footing. The programmes like Mission Kakatiya to restore minor irrigation tanks and giving nine-hour power to farm sector during day time were all part of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s pro-farmer agenda, he noted.

Alleging that irrigation sector was grossly neglected in the district during the Congress rule, the minister said the Telangana government was trying to undo the injustice meted out by taking up new irrigation projects and redesigning some ongoing ones.

Pointing a finger at Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for not even opposing Pulichintala project taken up to ensure water to third crop in Guntur district by submerging a large number of villages in Nalgonda, Mr. Harish Rao said it explained the Congress commitment to Telangana people.

The minister said the Telangana govenrment was allocating 40 per cent funds in the budget for the benefit of the farming community. In united Andhra Pradesh, farmers were accorded last priority while industries and power supply to Hyderabad remained top agenda of the then rulers, he explained.

A meeting would be organised in Hyderabad soon on irrigation problems in Nakrekal constituency. Mr. Harish Rao also said that the water from SRSP Stage-II would reach Nalgonda district by June next.

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, Vice Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidyasagar, MP Dr. B. Narasaiah Goud, Zilla Parishad Chaiman Balu Naik, legislators V. Veeresham and G. Kishore, Forest Development Corporation Chairman B. Narender Reddy and other attended.

