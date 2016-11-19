With cash exchange top on priority, other routine work at banks like opening of new accounts, mobilisation of term deposits, and loan disbursal have taken a back seat.

Bankers say service requests other than those related to exchange, deposit, or withdrawal of money has fallen dramatically.

All-in

At some branches, all available staff have been deployed to handle works associated with the demonetisation, says a bank union leader.

The prime factor is also the lack of customer demand, except for net and mobile banking facilities.

The cash crunch of recent days has made many customers opt for alternative delivery channels, sources in State Bank of India said.

Online transactions

Another officer said there has been a surge in the number of online transactions.

An officer of State Bank of Hyderabad said in a few branches within the city limits, routine work was conducted.

If the rush at the banks on Friday was any indication, things were set to improve from Saturday, bankers said, adding it would take a few more weeks for everything to settle down.

