Central Information Commissioner, Government of India, Madabhushi Sridhar, on Saturday compared the role of teacher to a cloud that took murky water and turned it into elixir.

At an orientation programme for law teachers handling intellectual property law, he underscored the importance of teachers, and outlined various emerging issues and trends. Teaching IP law was a challenging task and that theoretical knowledge alone was enough for the purpose. Practical skills were an essence, he added.

The inaugural session was presided by president, Vasavi Academy of Education, P. Ram Mohan Rao. Others who attended included dean, faculty of law, Osmania University, Y. Vishnupriya, principal, Pendekanti Law College, P. Rajagopal, and his colleague and senior faculty member Anuradha.

About 30 lecturers from different law colleges in Hyderabad attended the day-long session.