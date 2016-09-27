With technological and innovative skills playing a greater role in the future job prospects of students, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) in collaboration with Jay Robotix, Hyderabad, has launched ‘ROBOX STEM LABS programme.

The programme is initiated to provide children with computer programming and coding skills and make them innovators in the fields of Science, Technology and Engineering. The novel initiative in the government education sector is in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s free KG to PG mission, said Secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar here on Monday.

Launching the programme at the Narsingi Junior College, Praveen Kumar said that it will be introduced in all schools in a phased manner, a press release said.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society takes the initiative