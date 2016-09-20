Tourists from India grew 17 per cent last year

If you are comfortable in deep waters, go scuba diving, else go snorkelling, explore sea life in shallow waters close to the beach. Climb mountains, hike across the desert or by the coastline, go mountain-biking or canyoning in the easily-accessible gorges like Wadi Dayqah or Wadi Bani Khalid or soak in the breath-taking views from the plateaux or the Hajar mountains.

A trip to the Bay of Bandar Al Khayran near Muscat around 9 p.m. will enable tourists to see live, green sea turtles laying eggs in the Ras Al Jinz nature reserve. Kite surf, sea kayak, break out the fishing tackle, feel the sea breeze blow as you sail. Camp overnight in the desert — either in comfort or spend a night or two like the Bedouins and enjoy camel rides. All these and more are what the Sultanate of Oman boasts of.

Tour operators here got a glimpse of the Sultanate’s attractions, at a road show and B2B session here on Monday. “In 2015, we saw a growth of 17 per cent in Indian arrivals that were pegged at about three lakh. Apart from Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai being our main markets, we have identified Kolkata as a potential place for us to promote travel to Oman,” said India representative of Oman Ministry of Tourism Lubaina Sheerazi.

Deputy Director-General (International Tourism) at Oman’s Ministry of Tourism Asma Al Hajry said they were leaving no stone unturned to promote tourism. There were at least a dozen massive projects under construction, aimed at having infrastructure in place she said, citing the example of a new airport and the Oman Convention Centre with a 3,200-seater auditorium and at least four hotels in the complex — all of which would be thrown open by next year.