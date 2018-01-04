Revised land acquisition price unreal

more-in

The district-level committee on revision of land prices during its meeting in August 2017 noted that the land prices in the district had increased due to good harvests and formation of new district, mandals and urban local bodies.

The committee was constituted by the district administration to revise and update the market value of the lands in the district.

This decision was taken in view of the increasing demand from the displaced persons for the implementation of Relief and Rehabilitation under the Land Acquisition Act-2013.

The committee of 17 members under the chairmanship of District Collector set up under Section 26 of the LA Act 2013 met in August 5, 2017 to deliberate on the land values.

Revised land rates

Following which the district administration notified a schedule of revised land values in villages where land acquisition for various projects was going on. What is significant is that the land values indicated by the committee neither reflected the prevailing market price nor the highest registered value of ₹6 lakh per acre paid by the government, under GO 123, for land acquired in most of these villages.

High court orders

The High Court in its interim orders, recently, had set aside the District Collector’s notification of land values.

The following are the details of increased market value details of 18 villages: Three villages which are going to face submergence under Kondapochamma reservoir — Thanedarpally (existing price of ₹ 1.75 lakh per acre), Mamidyala and Bahilampur (₹ 1.5 lakh ) the revised rate was fixed between ₹ 2 lakh to ₹2.25 lakh per acre, a hike of 28 to 33 %.

“At Lingareddypally the market value is between ₹ 80 lakh to ₹ 1 crore per acre. No one can buy lands at the revised price being shown by the government,” a official admitted, on condition of anonymity.