The State Government is ready to consider payment according to prevailing rates in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) as demanded by the hospitals.

This comes in the backdrop of ongoing private hospital’s strike. Four days since private hospitals withdrew Aarogyasri health services claiming non-payment of arrears amounting to over Rs.400 crore, the Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust administration remains unfazed and insist the strike has not affected health services as was being made out.

“I have checked out with our officials in various districts and all operations are going on including emergencies in the government hospitals. Not a single procedure has been held up. About 85 hospitals belonging to the Telangana Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Associations (THANA) are participating in the strike. The government is very unhappy,” said Trust CEO Dr. M. Chandrasheker on Tuesday.

While accepting that payments have been delayed, he said the hospitals should have considered the government was busy tackling floods and other exigencies and hence, should have given some more time.

Striking at a short notice was not a good development considering that the government will make its payments even if a bit late.

The CEO has pegged arrears at around Rs.300 crore and not the figure being dished out by the network hospitals. The government was keen to come out with the new MoU, he said, with the network hospitals even though corporate hospitals, especially the NABH - National Accreditation Board for Hospitals, affiliated ones have been insisting on packages more than the 25 per cent being offered.

“Right now we are offering two per cent more to NABH hospitals to the existing rates and the government is now looking into the revised draft MoU including demand for more,” said Dr. Chandrasheker. The draft was brought forth by a Ministerial sub-committee following a request for revision by the 244 network hospitals.

With regard to NIMS rates, the CEO claimed that Aarogyasri Trust offers 60 per cent more for about 450 procedures while for some procedures it is 25 per cent higher when compared. The private hospitals have agreed to adopt districts and take up healthcare activities but wanted the government to chip in for camps and awareness campaigns under the proposed revised pact.