Rs. 1,935.30 crore collected mainly from land and building transactions compared to Rs. 1,475 crore for the corresponding period last year

The Telangana government has achieved a record growth rate of 31.21 per cent in net revenue in Stamps and Registration Department in the first six months up to September-end, collecting Rs. 1,935.30 crore as compared to Rs. 1,475 crore for the corresponding period last year. The collection was also 45 per cent of the targeted Rs. 4,291.99 crore for the entire 2016-17.

The revenue was earned mainly from land and building transactions.

As many as 5.76 lakh land documents were registered in all the districts against 5.22 lakh registrations for the same period last year.

The corresponding growth rate of other southern States is: Andhra Pradesh - 12.27 per cent; Karnataka - 2.31 per cent; Kerala - 3.57 per cent and Tamil Nadu - minus 2.63 per cent, an official release quoting S. Narsinga Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, stated.

Decisive leadership

Mr. Narsinga Rao maintained that the growth rate was aided by a decisive leadership, feel-good factor, confidence in governance, single window clearances, ease of doing business in real estate sector and adequate power supply without cuts. Economic growth, rise in per capita income and consequent increase in purchasing capacity of individuals were also the contributing factors.

Month-wise revenue

The net revenue earned month-wise is: April, 2016: Rs. 306 crore; May - Rs. 370 crore; June - Rs. 310 crore; July - Rs. 310 crore; August - Rs. 329 crore and September - Rs. 310.15 crore.

Growth was the highest in Medak (47.94 per cent) and least in Nalgonda (6.99 per cent).