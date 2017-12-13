Revanth, Vijayashanti may lead Cong. campaign

Telangana Congress leadership is likely to name new entrant into the Congress A. Revanth Reddy and actor Vijayshanti as joint chairpersons of the campaign committee to take forward the Congress policies and take on the ruilng Telangan Rashtra Samithi.

Almost a month after Mr. Revanth Reddy quit the TDP and joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, he has not been given any position.

Party sources say that he along with Ms. Vijayashanti would spearhead the party’s campaign in the coming months. Interestingly, both the leaders are highly critical of the TRS leadership and its policies. Mr. Reddy has not lost an opportunity to take on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The idea of the State Congress leadership is to include former PCC chief V. Hanumantha Rao and former MP and cricketer Md. Azharuddin in the committee.

As the TRS party is harping on the BC welfare agenda of late, the party intends to make Mr. Hanumantha Rao champion of the BC cause. Mr. Azharuddin along with other minority leaders would be roped in to impress upon the minority community. Other leaders may also be inducted but to begin with it would be a four-member committee.