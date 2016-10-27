Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday granted exemption to Revanth Reddy, MLA of the TDP, from appearing before the investigation officer of the ACB every Monday in the cash-for-vote scam.

The judge was allowing the case filed by Mr Revanth Reddy who had sought relaxation of the condition imposed earlier while granting the bail. The court was told that as the investigation was completed and charge sheet filed there was no need to appear now every Monday. The judge dismissed another petition filed by ACB of Telangana to cancel the bail as he had allegedly violated the conditions imposed.