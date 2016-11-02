Telangana government’s decision to create the post of District Forest Officer in abolition of the erstwhile Divisional Forest Officer, and clubbing of various responsibilities of the Forest Department under the post, is drawing flak from wildlife activists.

Such a move, taken after districts’ reorganisation ostensibly to facilitate the administration, will compromise wildlife protection in various protected areas, including sanctuaries, tiger reserves and national parks in the State, they say.

It also goes against the National Wildlife Action Plan and Supreme Court guidelines which mandate unified command for all wildlife sanctuaries under the Chief Wildlife Warden.

An order issued on October 11 by the General Administration Department created the District Forest Officer post for each district, 16 of them to be held by the Deputy Conservators of Forests, and 12 by the State cadre officers to be appointed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests. The idea is to bring all the responsibilities at the district level under a single officer, where they had been held individually by Divisional Forest Officers earlier. Thus, for the DFO (Wildlife), DFO (Territorial) and DFO (Social Forestry) posts earlier, there will be one District Forest Officer discharging all the three responsibilities.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Munindra further informed that the earlier forest divisions will be re-carved within the new district boundaries, and the new DFO will be assisted by one or more Forest Divisional Officers (FDOs) wherever necessary. New forest beat officers will be recruited, and the beat areas under each will be reduced to 9 square kilometres from the earlier 19, he said.

The districts have been further distributed among various circles, to be headed by officials of the rank of Conservators of Forests.

While officials are claiming that the revamp is only to improve coordination between the Forest department and the respective district administrations, activists are refusing to buy it.

“How can they make the DFO report to the district Collector? This will compromise the autonomy of the officials, and is intended only for ‘ease of the doing business’ at the cost of environment and forests,” alleges Imran Siddiqui, the Director of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society (HyTiCoS), and Member, Telangana State Board of Wildlife.

He recently made a representation to the government, in which he contended that the division of sanctuaries on the basis of administrative boundaries went against the spirit of National Wildlife Action Plan that ordains all the wildlife sanctuaries to be under a unified command of the Chief Wildlife Warden.

“The dual management of any administrative area as territorial divisions as well as wildlife divisions is not in the interest of wildlife conservation. As the territorial staff is already overburdened.... they cannot perform exclusive wildlife oriented management...” he noted in the representation.