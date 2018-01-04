Retrenched Verizon employees to move court

more-in

Retrenched employees of Verizon Data Services Private Limited, who are being assisted by Forum for IT Professionals (4IT), are now mulling knocking on the doors of courts of law.

A conciliation meeting between Verizon management and several of its retrenched employees was held on Wednesday at the office of Ranga Reddy zone joint commissioner of labour, K. Chandrasekharam.

4IT founder member Praveen Chandrahas said around 70 employees, who were given pink slips, attended the meeting: “The meeting went on for five hours. Since they are not agreeing to give back their jobs, the retrenched employees will move court.”