Demonetisation hits farmers hard

Squatting with folded arms amidst a colourful display of orange and yellow marigolds spread on the floor, Nagesh of Gajwel mandal has a grim expression. Neither finding a spot at the entrance of Telangana’s largest retail market, Rythu Bazaar at Erragadda nor the auspicious ‘Karthika Pournami’ which fell on Monday seemed to have helped his business.

“I will have to dump the entire stock somewhere,” said Nagesh in an upset tone. “I expected to return home with Rs 50,000 after selling the flowers. It is already evening and I have not even sold Rs 5,000 worth of flowers.” Nagesh brought 1000 kg of marigolds which touched Rs 100 per kg during Diwali. On Monday, he was ready to sell it for even Rs 5 per kg.

After the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the retail markets were one of the worst hit. With farmers, who directly sell their produce at Rythu Bazaars, and consumers usually transacting in cash, the market is witnessing lower customers and declining prices of vegetables.

Prices fall

The price of brinjal went down from Rs 20 per kg to Rs 12 per kg. Beans are now sold for Rs 23 instead of Rs 40 a few days ago. Carrot and bittergourd are now priced at around Rs 22 per kg whereas a week ago they were available for Rs 40 and Rs 30 respectively.

“On an average, 10,000 to 15,000 buyers visit this market,” said P. Ramesh, Estate Officer, Rythu Bazaar, Erragadda.

“In the last few days, the number of visitors has fallen by around 40 per cent after the government banned the notes of higher denomination. The business got affected due to the shortage of legal notes and small change.”

Traders stay away

Business at the 3-acre market has slumped from Rs 10 lakhs daily to around Rs 5 lakhs. Some of the 200 odd farmers, who turn traders inside the market, are slowly staying away due to the prevailing situation.

“I have a debt to pay. Though I have old notes, the creditor is not willing to take it. And I am not able to make enough money to pay off my debt with new notes. What should I do now?” said Swamy, a chilli farmer from Toopran who failed to sell even one sack of the stock. On regular days, he says three sacks are sold in one day. The rate of chilli crashed to Rs 12 from Rs 30 within a week, he explained.

Some small traders had a bigger problem to cope, they complained that the banned notes were being forced on them by the customers.

“People are giving us Rs 500 and Rs 1000 and asking for change,” said Sheikh Akram, a fruit vendor. “If I refuse to accept the notes, the customers leave without buying anything. I cannot do much with those notes because at the market that I buy the stock, these notes are not accepted. So I am forced to lose business instead of accepting the devalued Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.”