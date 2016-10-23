In his latest letter to Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao, CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram drew notice to the issue of removal of ration cards for eligible families. Every village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal recorded removal of at least over 50 ration cards, as understood from his tour ‘Mahajana Padayatra’. Some beneficiaries lost the ration cards for owing vehicles availed through bank loan or private finance for livelihood, he said. He sought restoration of ration cards for eligible beneficiaries. - Special Correspondent

