Doctors say not following treatment regimen has caused the virus to cause primary infections, which are drug resistant

Not complying to treatment regimen and abuse of medication has made resistance to anti-HIV medication increasingly common among patients in the city, warn clinicians.

HIV is known to mutate frequently, but doctors say not following the treatment regimen has caused the virus to cause primary infections, which are drug resistant. Earlier, drug resistant infections were secondary in patients who have been taking anti-viral medical for years, but primary infections resistant to first-line of treatment are increasingly common today.

Second line drugs

“Nearly a third of the newly diagnosed patients we see have primary drug resistant infections. The first infection itself forces breaking protocol, and such patients have to be started on second-line of drugs,” said Dr. A. Kamlesh, a senior physician at Yashoda Hospitals.

A clinical microbiologist from Gandhi Hospital informed that they see HIV infections resistant to drugs often, but the testing for drug resistance itself is not part of the treatment. Usually, when a patient does not respond to treatment suggested by the World Health Organization protocol, a drug resistant test is conducted to change the treatment regimen. Doctors say they were earlier encountering cases of infections resistant to a class of drugs called Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors or NRTI.

Protease inhibitors

However, in many cases they now see primary infections resistant to newer class of drugs, including NNRTIs and protease inhibitors.

A four State study published recently in the journal Medicine showed high prevalence of drug resistance in individuals who failed to suppress the treatment while on the government’s Antiretroviral Therapy treatment programme.

The study found that in individuals who failed to prevent replication of the virus, around 78 per cent had drug resistance to the first-line of treatment.

The study called for regular monitoring of individuals on therapy.