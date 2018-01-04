Reshuffle leaves officers stunned, sulking

more-in

Tuesday night’s major reshuffle of bureaucrats in the State may appear to be a routine administrative shake up but the manner in which senior officers were transferred to certain posts considered ‘insignificant’ and young IAS officers shown the door clearly indicates the ruling TRS government putting in place a team that will take it forward to the 2019 General Elections.

The transfers of 29 IAS officers, which has become a hot topic in the Secretariat and elsewhere, assumes significance as some officers holding Special Chief Secretary rank were almost dumped and posted to places which are non-cadre posts.

Interaction with a section of the bureaucrats and elected representatives brought out different versions about what could have prompted Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao to overhaul the administration.

Power centres

If sources both official and the ruling TRS are to be believed, some officials, who ‘rubbed’ the government on the wrong side, paid a price which was reflected in their postings. It is understood that the State bureaucrats reportedly are divided into two groups; one loyal to an influential retired IAS officer and another not seeing eye-to-eye with the same officer.

The tussle between these two groups appears to have resulted in certain transfers. Official sources said transfer of some of the senior officers waiting to happen as they were at loggerheads with the officials picked up by the Chief Minister for handling different responsibilities in the Chief Minister’s office.

The reported claims of a section of the officers on their seniority, position-wise and experience-wise over the officials in the Chief Minister’s Office is said to have been a major factor behind the present reshuffle.

Sources said the Chief Minister felt the need for a new team for carrying the State through to the election year. The recall of Arvind Kumar, Resident Commissioner, Telangana Bhavan, amply shows the Chief Minister’s inclination to have a senior officer well versed with municipal administration and Hyderabad City affairs at a time when the government has launched the Strategic Road Development Programme with major focus on connectivity to the capital.

Poor relations

Sources pointed out that the snub from the High Court over land dealings in the Twin Cities could have prompted the transfer of Mr. Navin Mittal. Special Chief Secretary, Revenue, B.R.Meena was said to be not in good terms with a section of the CMO officials, sources said.

Mr. Suresh Chanda, another Special Chief Secretary, was said to have been shifted in the light of criticism over the implementation of the prestigious sheep and goat programme. The reshuffle ostensibly to tone up the administration, give push to the government’s flagship programmes and improve service delivery before the 2019 elections strangely resulted in shifting the very officers who had done noteworthy work, to posts where they may not have much to do except pushing papers, some said.

‘Missed opportunity’

“The reshuffle barring in few cases, overall did not send positive signals. An opportunity has been lost for the new State for improving administrative set up and striking a balance between the political interests and service delivery to people,” is the refrain in the bureaucratic circles.

Transfer of District Collectors — Preeti Meena (Mahabubabad), A. Murali (Bhupalapalli), A. Devasena ( Jangaon) and Bharati Hollikeri — is attributed to their assertiveness in decision making which apparently was not in tune with the views of elected representatives.